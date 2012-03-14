WADL Keeps News Director Hire in the Family

A few weeks after “disgorging” the independent station of Kevin O’Brien and his news director, the plot thickens at WADL Detroit, as owner Kevin Adell’s wife has been named the new news director.

Joelle Lukasiewicz “has strong ties to the Detroit television market, working as an Emmy Award-winning news reporter for WXYZ, WDIV, FOX, and UPN,” says WADL in a press release.

Notes TVSpy:

Lukasiewicz, who once worked as a reporter at Detroit’s WXYZ and WDIV, currently hosts WADL’s “Motor City Movie Night,” which airs every Saturday.

A WADL spokesperson told TVSpy today that the station considered “a lot of people” for the job but Lukasiewicz was chosen because she has “a strong connection” to the market.

WADL’s news output includes a 9 p.m. newscast.

Last week, Matt Stevens, who was WADL news director for a few days before his bizarre dismissal, told his side of the story on his blog.