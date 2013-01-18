Vegas Station Doubles Down on Local

KSNV Las Vegas, and its sister Intermountain West Communications Companstations, are dropping Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy in September and slotting a 7 p.m. news, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Looking toward 2014, the stations are splitting with Dr. Phil to make way for a 3 p.m. news.

“I’m going to focus on news because that’s my only future,” said Jim Rogers, owner of NBC affiliates in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko. “I can’t program entertainment and compete against 200 cable channels.”

Notes the reporter:

If abandoned entirely by its network, KSNV-TV, Channel 3 would simply expand its locally produced programming, Rogers said.

KSNV is an NBC affiliate that has lost revenue share in DMA No. 40 in recent years, according to BIA-Kelsey.

The sister stations are in Reno and Elko, Nevada.