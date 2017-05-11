Uproxx to Produce Docuseries for Comcast's Watchable

Uproxx Media, the digital content company, has inked a deal with Comcast to produce a 10-part documentary series about a Kentucky high school basketball team’s effort to overcome racial tensions—resulting in a state championship.

The series, Us Against the World, is slated to air this fall on Watchable, Comcast’s OTT video service, Uproxx said. The series production deal is a first for the millennial male-oriented Uproxx, which most recently created branded-content series for Honda and MillerCoors.