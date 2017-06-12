TVB Opens Nominations for New Annual Awards

The Television Bureau of Advertising is accepting nominations for its new annual awards honoring broadcasting’s up-and-coming leaders in sales, buying, planning and operations.

“It is vital to support and encourage the next generation of specialists in media sales, buying, planning and ad ops,” said president and CEO Steve Lanzano. "Their energy, ideas and innovation will power the future of local broadcast TV.”

Four winners of the TVB Next Awards, which are co-sponsored by WideOrbit, will be honored at the TVB’s annual conference, Forward 17, scheduled for Sept. 28 in New York.

Nominations are due by July 28. Information is available here.