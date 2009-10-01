TVB Chief Joins the 'Giants'

TVB President Chris Rohrs was feted in style at the Giants of Broadcasting lunch today in Manhattan. His family in attendance, Rohrs was inducted along with the likes of Katie Couric, Ken Burns, Barbara Cochran and others.

Rohrs told the story of finding a sign in a New York framing gallery way back when that said “Anyone can paint a picture, but it takes a wise man to sell it.” He said the sign hung prominently at his office when he ran WFSB Hartford, before he passed it along to his sales manager, current Hearst VP of Sales Kathleen Keefe.

“That sign gave me the nudge I needed,” he said.

His love of New York Giants football equaled only by his love of Notre Dame football, Rohrs says he was honored by the Giants of Broadcasting distinction. “To be called a Giant, well, it really doesn’t get any better than that,” he said.

Rohrs steps down from the TVB at the end of the year, making way for Steve Lanzano. I have a story on Lanzano and his vision for the TVB presidency in our issue that’s out Monday.