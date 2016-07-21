TV Options Abound at Comic-Con

Television is well represented as Comic-Con gets rolling in San Diego. At 3 p.m. PT Thursday, NBC screens the new comedy The Good Place, from executive producer Michael Schur, starring Kristen Bell as a woman who ends up in the after-life a little ahead of schedule, where she finds a mentor in Ted Danson's character.

Also at 3, TNT offers a panel for The Last Ship. Cast members Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin, and Bridget Regan, and showrunner Steven Kane, present what Comic-Con is calling an “exclusive sneak preview” related to the new season.

At 4, it’s time for a Bob’s Burgers panel featuring the likes of creator and E.P. Loren Bouchard and executive producer Jim Dauterive, and cast members including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz and Kristen Schaal. On the docket: “Never-before-seen footage.”

At 4:15 local time, Amazon offers a peak at the new season of drama The Man in the High Castle. Executive producer Isa Dick Hackett, daughter of the late Philip K. Dick (who berthed the High Castle story), executive producers David Zucker and Dan Percival, and cast members DJ Qualls, Alexa Davalos (among others) discuss the series.

Then, at 4:45, USA holds a Colony party, with executive producers Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal, along with cast members, talking about what’s up for season two.

Sticking with the USA brand, Mr. Robotgets its close-up at 6, making its Comic-Con debut. Cast members Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin and newcomer Grace Gummer discuss the current season, which debuted July 13.

Also at 6—and just in time for happy hour—is Comedy Central's Drunk History! Creator and host Derek Waters walks attendees through “how this liquored-up narration of American history works,” according to Comic-Con, with a little help from his friends.

The Comedy Central party continues with a look at animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights, premiering this September after South Park.

Starting at 8:30, the Cartoon Network Costume Ball goes down. Guests are urged to come in costume—something related to Cartoon Network, ideally—as Cartoon screens new episodes of various shows, including the upcoming Ben 10 series.

Costume judges include Kyle A. Carrozza, creator, Mighty Magiswords), and Rebecca Sugar, creator of Steven Universe.

Other odds and ends for Thursday include Will Arnett hosting Syfy Presents Live From Comic-Con; NBC offering Gravitron rides tied to new drama Timeless, and Conan O’Brien taping his TBS show, with guest Weird Al Yankovic.

Then get some sleep, because there are three more days of this.