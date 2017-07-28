In Tulsa, KJRH Putting Former Rivals On-Air

KJRH, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Tulsa, Okla., has hired two former co-anchors at a rival station to host the station’s morning show.

Starting Aug. 14, Scott Thompson and Lisa Jones—who co-anchored at KOTV, Griffin Communications’ CBS affiliate—will be hosting KJRH’s 2 Works for You Today from 4:30-7 a.m. on weekdays, the station said.



Thompson, who worked 28 years for KOTV, was let go from the station in May. He won five national Murrow Awards and multiple regional honors during his tenure.

Jones, who spent 16 years in broadcast journalism, left the TV business in 2000 after she was laid off from KOTV. Since that time, she has worked as a consultant and corporate trainer, most recently in the oil and gas industry.