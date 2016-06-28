Tucson TV Reporters Face Child Abuse Charge

Less than three months after cocaine was found in their infant child’s system, Som and Krystin Lisaius, both Tucson, Ariz. TV reporters, Monday plead not guilty to child abuse.

Som Lisaius, a Tuscon vet who until recently worked for CBS affiliate KOLD affiliate, and his wife, formerly a reporter at ABC affiliate KGUN, were indicted on child abuse, as well as drug-related charges, after bringing their 4-month-old daughter to the hospital in May because she was limp and unresponsive, according to the police report.

Although the couple refused to allow blood tests on the child, and transferred her to another hospital, toxicology screenings eventually showed the baby had cocaine in her system. Prosecutors say that resulted from Krystin Lisaius breastfeeding her daughter a day after using the drug, which was found in the couple’s home.

The baby is currently under the care of the state child welfare department.