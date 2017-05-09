Tribune's WPIX, CBS Radio Partner on Chopper Reports

Tribune and CBS-owned media in New York are partnering to boost chopper-based local traffic and breaking news coverage.

Tom Kaminski, who’s been WCBS 880 radio’s airborne reporter for 28 years, will now provide morning traffic and news reports for Tribune’s New York flagship, WPIX, as well, the station said.



Kaminski has earned accolades for his aerial coverage of events including the 9/11 attacks and Hurricane Sandy in addition to getting commuters expediently to work.