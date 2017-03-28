'TMZ' Creator Levin, Fox TV's Cicha on Entertainment News at NAB

TMZ creator Harvey Levin and Frank Cicha, Fox Stations’ senior VP of programming, will discuss what it takes to produce a successful syndicated entertainment news show on April 24 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The partnership between Fox TV and TMZ, as well as the program’s evolution from web brand to syndicated TV show, will be among the topics discussed. TMZ Live’s debut on Fox Stations and Fox’s content-testing strategy will also be addressed.

The panel will be moderated by B&C contributing editor Paige Albiniak.

The NAB Show will be held April 22-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More information is available on the show website.