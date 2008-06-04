'TINY' Problem For WNBC Anchor
WNBC New York anchor Rob Morrison is out, reports the NY Observer (and Fishbowl NY). Morrison has for years been co-anchor on Today in New York, the lead-in to Today.
Reports Felix Gillette:
He is thought to have taken a generous buyout package, which will presumably help NBC clear his hefty anchor’s salary off the budget at a time when the parent company is dramatically overhauling the local news division.
According to the WNBC Web site, Morrison had been with the station since March 1999. Michael Gargiulo is taking his place on TINY.
