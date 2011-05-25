They're 'Dancing' in the End Zone in Pittsburgh

You might say Hines Ward’s Dancing With the Stars victory went over well in Pittsburgh.

The finale did a Super Bowl-esque 39 rating/54 share last night.

Hearst TV’s WTAE held a viewing party last night at the Stage AE Amphitheater, and Ward’s win was the leading story on the ABC affiliate’s news last night.

Party attendees saw it as a bonus that a Steeler might hoist a trophy well after football season has wrapped.

“I loved his message that he sent back to Pittsburgh. I thought it was genuine and he appreciates our votes,” Baldwin, PA’s Sandy Roundtree told WTAE.