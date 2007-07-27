They Dihh-ehhnt!

The Honolulu Star-Bulletin has the mother of all scoops–the call letters KUNT have been assigned by the FCC to an as-yet unbuilt low-power station in Maui. Erika Engle reports that the station owner, Illinois-based KM Communications, also received KWTF–WTF is email/text message shorthand for "What in Tarnation Are You Thinking?"–for a station in Arizona.

KM veep Kevin Bae called the matter "extremely embarrassing" and vowed to file to have the letters changed immediately.

One can only imagine how many profanity fines–and hard slaps from females–the station would sustain over the course of a newscast.