Telemundo Increases 'Focus' in Six Markets

Jorge Ramos, host of WNJU New York’s Enfoque program

While the NBC-owned stations have gotten big ink for NBCUniversal-Comcast’s major investment in the group, Telemundo has enjoyed a similar resource-infusion too.

That helped enable Telemundo to debut the Meet the Press-style local public affairs show Enfoque (Focus) in Chicago, Dallas, Arizona, San Jose, New York and Miami yesterday.

“It’s all part of our commitment to localism, and getting our news presence up,” says Ronald Gordon, president of the Telemundo owned stations. “Every show is local, and relevant to the community. Local leaders address local issues.”

Telemundo is boosting its local content hours from 5,000 to 6,000, and adding around two dozen staffers, says Gordon.