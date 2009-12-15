Telemundo Debuts News in Colorado Springs

KRDO Colorado Springs launched news on its Telemundo outlet last week, reports the Colorado Springs Gazette. Former KORO Corpus Christi anchor Mireya Garcia anchors the news cut-ins at the top and bottom of the hour.

The News Press & Gazette station airs Telemundo on digital channel 13.2. The news segments can also be viewed at telemundosurco.com.

Entravision owns a Univision outlet KGHB in DMA #92, and KRDO News Director Michael Sipes said Colorado Springs is ready for a new Spanish-language news voice.

[Garcia]

“Although Colorado Springs is the 92nd largest TV market, we’re the 41st largest Hispanic market,” he said. Sipes said the station thought this was the right time to expand their outreach to the Hispanic community.