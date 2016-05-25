Tegna Stations Bring Missing Children to Light

Tegna stations around the country Wednesday are spotlighting missing children on TV and digital properties as part of National Missing Children’s Day.

Stories of families who have missing children, as well as investigations into children and protective services cases in stations’ communities, are among the offerings.

Others include CBS affiliate KHOU Houston’s multiplatform photo gallery showing missing children from that area.

KTHV, Little Rock, Ark.’s CBS affiliate, is airing an interview with the mother of a girl who has been missing since being kidnapped in 1995, as well as an investigation into the Arkansas Missing Persons website.

KUSA Denver, an NBC affiliate, is profiling a woman dying of cancer whose one wish is to find her baby boy, who was taken from her house 30 years ago.

Tegna is working in partnership with The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, whose “Rock One Sock” campaign is aimed at heightening awareness of the issue.

“Tegna is committed to protecting the unprotected, speaking up for the voiceless and advocating for change when change is needed,” Tegna Media president Dave Lougee said in a statement. “We are a partner in people’s lives and our involvement in Rock One Sock and National Missing Children’s Day is another example of our journalists doing everything they can to ensure our communities and families are safe.”