Tegna to Serve Communities Nationwide for Make A Difference Day Saturday

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Tegna will participate in Make A Difference Day, the country’s largest single-day of community service. Tegna employees and their families will take part in close to 50 projects across the country, including KARE making meals for the homeless in Minneapolis, KPNX assisting non-English speaking students on their college applications in Phoenix and WZZM running a bone marrow drive in Grand Rapids, Mich.

In addition, the Tegna Foundation will donate $170,000 in community grants for projects nationwide.

“At Tegna, our purpose is to empower the people we serve. We are committed to making a difference and being a partner in people’s lives,” said Gracia Martore, president and CEO of Tegna. “Seeing communities across the country come together is inspiring and demonstrates the best of the American spirit. It’s a reminder that all of us have the power to do something, big or small, that can make a positive and meaningful impact.”