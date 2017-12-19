Tegna Redesigns Local On-Air Product Groupwide

Growing Tegna is redesigning its stations’ on-air content. KUSA Denver and KARE in the Twin Cities launched their redesigned product December 19, and many more stations are to follow. Tegna refers to it as a “digital first” approach, with a focus on how consumers take in content on a range of different screens, including television.

Viewers said they wanted to see the time, weather conditions and temperature on the screen, which is reflected in the redesign. Blocks promote what’s coming up in the newscast, when it’s airing, and how viewers can access more on a given topic on digital and social platforms. Varying colors offer greater vibrancy for the viewing experience, says the group, and they change throughout the day.

Meredith Conte, Tegna VP of marketing, describes the design as “modern and contemporary.”

“It reflects the local communities we serve,” she adds.

Helping reflect the markets is the use of local photography and new iconography for weather reports and transitions in the newscast. The photography may still feature a local landmark, but Conte says it may be viewed from the perspective of a local resident, which is probably different from that of an outsider.

“It’s a way for the (station) to share their unique perspective on that market,” she says, mentioning a “very thoughtful” use of local shots.

The redesign is planned for the 38 Tegna stations, a number that went up one with its $325 million acquisition of KFMB San Diego December 18. First up in the redesign are the group’s NBC affiliates, which include KUSA, KARE and KING Seattle, as those will have increased viewer sampling when the Olympics go on in February. WBIR Knoxville and WGRZ Buffalo have both launched their redesigns.

All the stations will have undergone on-air redesigns by April, according to Tegna’s plan.

Tegna’s own in-house design agency helped guide the relaunch, as did outside firms the company declined to name, and Conte was a key architect too. The stations got to “put their own stamp” on their design as well, says Conte.

She mentions how lots stations make sure their digital product is consistent with their on-air content. At Tegna, digital is helping shape the broadcast content.

“It’s something we’re really proud of,” says Conte, “and something consumers have definitely noticed.”