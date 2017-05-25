Tegna, Justice Network Spotlight Missing Kids to Boost Awareness

Tegna TV stations and their partner, Justice Network, are marking National Missing Children’s Day Thursday by spotlighting local missing children on the breadth of platforms.

The effort is part of a month-long initiative during which Tegna and Justice Network, with help from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, have tried to boost awareness of missing children, the companies said.

In addition to on-air PSAs across-the-board, Tegna stations produced market-specific initiatives. KHOU, Houston’s CBS affiliate, for instance, will feature local missing children on air and online throughout the day, sharing video and profiles of nearly 100 kids, according to Tegna.

Earlier this month, ABC affiliate WUSA Washington aired a one-hour special focusing on missing children from the Washington area.