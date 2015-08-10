TCA: ‘The Mindy Project’s Transition to Hulu ‘Really Smooth’ Says Kaling

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Not long after news broke that Fox had canceled The Mindy Project, Hulu snapped the series up.

“It was a really smooth transition,” said star and executive producer Mindy Kaling of the move to the streamer.

Hulu had acquired all previous seasons of Mindy, which comes from Universal Television, in 2014, and Kaling went to the streamer’s upfront presentation for the show.

“We kind of knew it was going to happen,” said star Ike Barinholtz of the pick up.

But even with more freedom on Hulu, the show hasn’t changed much.

"I think we would turn off some of our core viewers," said Barinholtz of the show’s tone.

Kaling did say, though, that the series is returning to the traditional three act structure.

Season four premieres on Sept. 15 with new episodes airing weekly.

Other highlights from the panel included:

—Kaling on getting the boot from Fox: “I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the show.”

—“I think for comedy where we’re at…I just feel like to have that freedom is much more fertile ground,” said Barinholtz on the state of network sitcoms.

—Joseph Gordon Levitt, Frieda Pinto and Garrett Dillahunt will appear as guest stars on the upcoming season.