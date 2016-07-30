TCA: Hébert Gregory: ‘Vice Principals’ Is About Power, Not Race or Gender
Beverly Hills, Calif. -- Stars from HBO’s new comedy Vice Principals addressed critics' assertions that the series is about race and gender.
Vice Principals, which portrays two white male vice principals pitted against a black female principal, “is about power,” said Kimberly Hébert Gregory, who plays principal Dr. Belinda Brown, during a panel for the series at the TCA summer press tour.
“I want to be in a space where I can fight two white men,” she said.
Hébert Gregory was joined on stage by Jody Hill, executive producer and cocreator; Danny McBride, executive producer and cocreator who stars as vice principal Neal Gamby; Georgia King, who plays Amanda Snodgrass; and Walton Goggins, who appears as vice principal Lee Russell.
“It’s a show about two a*sholes,” said McBride, referring to his and Goggins’ characters, explaining that the show is really about their growth and journey.
Vice Principals premiered on the cabler July 17.
