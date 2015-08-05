TCA: 'Always On' Crackle, Sizzling With Original Programming, Premiering First Scripted Drama 'The Art of More' Nov. 19

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Crackle wants to be be “always on.”

“Crackle now looks and feels like a traditional cable channel with all the benefits you get from on-demand viewing,” said Andy Kaplan, president, Worldwide Networks, Sony Pictures Television, Wednesday during the TCA summer press tour. “‘Always On’ allows viewers to settle into a show title, restart from the beginning or browse through a guide without ever having to leave video playing in front of them start scheduling.”

The Sony-backed streaming TV network and online service will have more than 100 episodes of original programing across daytime, primetime and late night this year, according to Kaplan, with projects from big names like Jerry Seinfeld and Bryan Cranston.

Seinfeld's nonscripted web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee returns for its seventh season Jan. 6 and will debut new episodes each subsequent Wednesday. Cranston's stop-motion animated comedy SuperMansion, which he voices and executive produces, will air its first three episodes Thursday, Oct. 8, with new episodes debuting each week through Dec. 17

Crackle also announced its first one-hour scripted drama, The Art of More. All 10 episodes of the series will premiere Thursday, Nov. 19. The Art of More takes places in the world of New York city auction houses and stars Dennis Quaid, Cary Elwes and Christian Cooke.

Quaid said that what is happening in television currently is revolutionary. “I feel like the inmates have taken over the asylum,” Quaid said. “It’s an exciting time.”

Check out the trailer for The Art of More below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MunDKTnEoH0[/embed]