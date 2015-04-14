Upfronts 2015: Crackle Orders First Scripted Drama

New York – In a bid to compete with Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in the streaming world, Crackle has ordered its first hour-long scripted drama.

The ad-supported streaming network has given a 10-episode order for The Art of More, with Dennis Quaid attached to star. The drama focuses on the underbelly and surprisingly cutthroat world of premium auction houses. Kate Bosworth will also star.

Crackle’s second new series is a stop-motion animated series SuperMansion from Seth Green his Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, which produced Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken. The animated comedy stars Bryan Cranston as an aging superhero who leads a group of has-been heroes struggling to stay relevant.

Crackle is developing a second scripted drama, Capo, which centers on a former mobster who gets released from prison. Capo is being produced by Relativity Television and Hollywood Gang Productions.

The online network premieres its sequel to Joe Dirt on July 16 and next spring will release a sequel to its Dead Rising film, Watchtower.

During its first-ever upfront – the Sony-owned network is eschewing the Digital Content NewFronts this year – Crackle introduced a linear-like TV experience, called “Always On.” Powered by Adobe Primetime, “Always On” features a schedule of programs that begin playing when a user accesses the service, with a revamped channel guide of on demand offerings.