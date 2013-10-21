Studying The Sinclair Sidecars

The Wall Street Journal had an interesting story yesterday in which Keach Hagey visits Columbus to check out the Sinclair owned, and operated, stations there. She also digs through the FCC files to trace the origins of the various companies with close shared services arrangements with Sinclair, including Cunningham, Deerfield, Manhan and Howard Stirk Holdings.

Sinclair chief David Smith says ownership rules are way outdated, and the arrangements all pass muster with the FCC:

Smith says that FCC ownership rules are “crystal clear” and that Sinclair obeys them. “I can walk right up to that line and look right at that line,” he says. “I have no hesitation about doing that-philosophically, intellectually or otherwise.”