Steve Bartelstein is Cancer-Free

Not long after doctors told WCBS New York anchor Steve Bartelstein that his testicular cancer had spread to his brain, Bartelstein has been told he’s cancer-free, reports the NY Daily News. Two weeks ago, the Daily News said things were looking grim for the WCBS weekend morning guy.

It turns out his rare genetic makeup made him predisposed for false positive tests. The mixup wasn’t discovered until an eagle-eyed staffer at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center did a check on Bartelstein’s DNA and found he had a strain carried by one in a million people that prevented the actual results from emerging.

Now, after multiple blood tests to double-check the theory, he’s cancer free.

Bartelstein says he’s "thrilled beyond belief."