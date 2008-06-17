Stations Represent at Peabodys
Congrats to the likes of KNXV Phoenix ("Security Risks at Sky Harbor"), WSLS Roanoke ("Virginia Tech Shootings: The First 48 Hours"), WFAA Dallas ("Money For Nothing"; "The Buried and the Dead"; "Television Justice"; and "Kinder Prison") and WTAE Pittsburgh ("Fight For Open Records") for claiming George Foster Peabody awards in New York yesterday.
WSLS anchor John Carlin compared a station in the #68 DMA winning the prestigious award to an unheralded Virginia Tech player scoring a touchdown and celebrating excessively. Coach Frank Beamer told the player to act like he’d been in the end zone before, to which he replied, "But Coach, I haven’t!"
Carlin’s celebration was hardly excessive; he commented on the bittersweet notion of winning an award for a report on such a terrible tragedy. "Because of the tragedy, I wish we’d never had the opportunity to accept this award," he said. "We accept it on behalf of the 32 innocent victims."
