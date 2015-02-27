Stations Capture #LlamaDrama

With a couple of llamas on the run from a petting zoo in Sun City, Arizona grabbed the attention of the nation, and the national news outlets.

NPR offers a comprehensive roundup of the madness, slugged #llamadrama on Twitter, here.

Of course, the Phoenix stations, including KNXV/ABC 15, were on it first. Here's some nice aerial footage.

The llamas were safely corralled.

It sure does look warm there in Sun City.