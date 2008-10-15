Station Employees Attacked

Staffers at KBTX in College Station, Texas were assaulted last night by a man who fled before being apprehended, reports the station. The man, identified as Jason Bewley of nearby Bryan, reportedly did considerable damage to the station, which is owned by Gray, as well.

Reports KBTX:

No one was injured, but Bewley allegedly broke the side mirrors on two vehicles. He then allegedly threw a cinder block at the windshield of a KBTX live van and the station’s back door window, breaking both.

Bewley then fled on bicycle and remains at large.