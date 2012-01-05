Station Bosses Who Said Sayonara

In recent years, we checked in with the station general managers who were slated to retire at the end of the year, and tapped them for a little wisdom about what they learned after colorful careers in local television.

We didn’t get a chance to do that this year, but did want to take a moment to get the various station bosses who retired in 2011 down on paper, and invite readers to add to the list.

Bob Allen wrapped up a 51 year broadcasting career in June.

So here goes. Last March marked the farewell for David Whitaker of KOAA Colorado Springs and Steve Langford of WAVE Louisville.

Summer spelled the end of the road for KSAT San Antonio’s Jim Joslyn, WJAR Providence’s inimitable Lisa Churchville and Bob Allen, GM at KESQ and a batch of other stations in Palm Springs–as well as Telemundo president Don Browne, who’d had a long career at WTVJ Miami prior to moving to NBC corporate.

KMBC Kansas City GM Wayne Godsey and Larry Beaulieu, not only the GM at KFDM Beaumont but the anchor too, departed in September. (GM. Anchor. I love it.)

November was the stepping off point for KFVS Paducah-Cape Girardeau’s Mike Smythe.

The end of the year meant the end of the career for WAKA Montgomery’s Jim Caruthers, among others.

If we missed some names, and we know we have, shoot them our way. It doesn’t just have to be general managers either. Who else in local TV wrapped up a brilliant career in recent months?