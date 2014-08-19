St. Louis Stations Cover New Fatal Police Shooting

The St. Louis stations continue to be all over the many stories stemming from Ferguson, Missouri. KSDK reports that 78 were arrested overnight and 75 of them for failure to disperse; KMOV has the number at 31.

KSDK.com posted something at 1:19 p.m. local time about a suspect killed "after an officer-involved shooting" in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

"NewsChannel 5 has a crew at the scene," said KSDK.

KMOV.com posted the story at 1:08 Tuesday. "There is no official word from police of what led to the shooting," it reports.

KMOV has Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, speaking with the mother of the deceased teen, Michael Brown. "Neither of their lives shall be in vain," Fulton said.

Videos on KMOV.com include a 9-year-old who simply wants to return to school, and tear gas dispersed over a protestor-police clash.

KSDK reports that the KKK is raising money for the Ferguson police department.

KPLR reports from a burned out gas station, and KPLR11.com has a story featuring quotes on the violence from local product Jon Hamm.

Gannett's KSDK began producing news for Sinclair's KDNL in 2010. KDNL does not acknowledge the unrest in Ferguson on its homepage, but urges users to reach out to Congress about "Pay-TV's consumer ripoff."

On a lighter note, KMOV.com features an "Under the Dome Programming Alert" on its homepage; the final 6 minutes of the Aug. 18 episode will air at the close of Great Day St. Louis tomorrow. Presumably it was bumped for live coverage from Ferguson.

Amidst the paucity of African-American owned TV stations in America, black-owned Roberts Broadcasting sold WRBU St. Louis to Ion late last year.