Slain Anchor Pressly's Former Home Demolished

Sad story out of Little Rock–the home where KATV anchor Anne Pressly was murdered has been demolished, reports the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

A large back hoe sat on top of the rubble Monday of the small home where Anne Pressly, a former anchorwoman at Little Rock television station KATV, once lived.

All that remains standing is a light post with the home street address, 4910, on it.

Dump trucks pulled up to begin loading debris from the home and take it away.

Pressly died following a home invasion last October.

According to KATV.com, the current land owner is Charlotte Whitt, who sought to build a smaller home after her son moves out.

Curtis Vance faces capital murder in the case.