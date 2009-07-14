Slain Anchor Pressly's Former Home Demolished
Sad story out of Little Rock–the home where KATV anchor Anne Pressly was murdered has been demolished, reports the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
A large back hoe sat on top of the rubble Monday of the small home where Anne Pressly, a former anchorwoman at Little Rock television station KATV, once lived.
All that remains standing is a light post with the home street address, 4910, on it.
Dump trucks pulled up to begin loading debris from the home and take it away.
Pressly died following a home invasion last October.
According to KATV.com, the current land owner is Charlotte Whitt, who sought to build a smaller home after her son moves out.
Curtis Vance faces capital murder in the case.
