See You in Vegas?

This was fortuitous–the week I was heading to Vegas for NAB, the market I was scheduled to report on for B&C’s weekly “Market Eye” was, yes, Las Vegas. The good timing allowed me to do a few of the GM interviews I do each week for the story in person–a luxury I am rarely afforded as I cover the nation’s top 100 markets from NYC.

I met Lisa Howfield, GM of KSNV, in a little cafe at the Las Vegas Hotel, next door to the convention center.

Later that day, I met Emily Neilson, GM at KLAS, in the very crowded corridors of the convention center.

I also snapped this super-sweet photo (hey, it was with my Blackberry) of a street named for KLAS as I walked from the convention center to the Strip to catch the Deuce bus. Classic Vegas–it looked like a 10 minute walk. It took 30.

Here’s the story I came up with. In short, KSNV is going really, truly local. KLAS may get sold soon but continues to excel. KVVU has a new GM and KTNV is focusing on the positive things going on in the market.