Scripps' Lowe Toasted At Paley

Scripps Networks Interactive boss Kenneth Lowe gets feted by the Paley Center for Media in New York Feb. 24, along with WPP Chief Executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

According to the Paley Center, Loweis being recognized “for his work pioneering lifestyle entertainment in the food and shelter categories through the creation of HGTV and Scripps Networks.”

“Ken Lowe and Sir Martin Sorrell are innovative leaders, highly respected for the energy, focus and direction they provide at the helm of businesses with far reaching assets and impact,” said Paley President/CEO Pat Mitchell. “Ken quite literally changed the cable landscape with the launch of the successful Scripps Networks, and Sir Martin created the world’s largest advertising conglomerate for the global marketplace.”

Lowe was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2005, when he was president/CEO of E.W. Scripps.

Past Paley gala honorees include Barbara Walters, Sumner Redstone and Tom Brokaw.