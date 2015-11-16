Scripps Launches Snow App WeatherSphere

Weather app developer WeatherSphere and parent company The E.W. Scripps Company have launched a new weather app for the winter.

With the SnowCast app, available for iOS for $2.99 in the App Store, users can check the expected snowfall total for an exact location’s next 48 hours, find six-hour window totals and get push notifications for expected accumulation at a specific location. In its press release, Scripps said the app provides the "most accurate snow forecast."

“SnowCast provides the earliest snowfall alerts for users’ exact locations,” said J.B. Kropp, VP of digital strategy and business development for Scripps. “That level of detail — combined with SnowCast’s best-in-class weather data and simple user interface — makes the app a must-have for anyone who lives, works or travels in areas that expect snow this winter."

