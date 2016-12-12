Scripps Howard Foundation Wants to See Your Best Stuff

Well deserving of industry accolades (to say nothing of the extra cash that comes with it)? The Scripps Howard Foundation, which is accepting entries for its 2016 Scripps Howard Awards, wants to hear from you.

The competition, which has been recognizing outstanding journalism since 1953, is accepting submissions in 15 journalism categories. The competition recognizes efforts across platforms (read: your TV stuff qualifies). Total cash awards ring in at $180,000.

In the topic of the year category, the foundation is looking for submissions covering the 2016 presidential election. Investigative reporting, breaking news, community journalism and public service are among other divisions.

Entries are due Feb. 10. Details are on the foundation’s website.

Winners will be announced in a flurry of Twitter activity on March 7, when the foundation, using the @SH_Awards handle, will announce a winner every 15 minutes.