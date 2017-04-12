Scripps Howard Awards Streaming Wednesday Night

The Scripps Howard Foundation will stream its annual journalism awards ceremony in Cincinnati from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at wcpo.com/scrippshowardawards.

In its 64th, the Scripps Howard Awards will recognize an investigation that revealed a national problem of sexual abuse cases involving doctors; photos that captured the horrifying reality of government-directed killings in the Philippines; and breaking news coverage by a California newspaper when fire ripped through a warehouse, killing dozens.

The Scripps Howard Awards celebrate excellence in journalism during 2016 in 17 categories, with prize money totaling $180,000. The winning journalists and news outlets demonstrated courage, resourcefulness and ingenuity. They told stories that resulted in lasting impact. Their work enacted new laws, ended waste and deceptive government practices, and saved lives.

You can read the whole list of winners here.