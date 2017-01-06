San Diego Anchor Sends Alexa Devices on Spending Spree
Oops.
Alexa devices around San Diego went on a great big dollhouse buying spree Thursday after morning show anchors at the market’s CW affiliate inadvertently asked them to do so.
XETV’s Jim Patton and Lynda Martin were discussing a story about problems people were having with Amazon’s voice-activated system ordering stuff they don’t want. Patton apparently had a soft spot for a child in the story who accidentally bought a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies through the device.
“I love the little girl, saying ‘Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,’” said Patton.
Apparently, that was enough to set off viewers’ Alexa devices, which, mistakenly thinking they heard a command, went on a dollhouse-buying binge.
Fortunately, accidental orders can be returned for free.
You can see how Alexa went to work here.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.