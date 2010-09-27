Saluting the Top GMs, ND in America

What does your general manager and news director really, truly want for Christmas?

He/she wants to be saluted as the best in the business in B&C.

Indeed, B&C will be profiling the best station GMs as part of our annual General Manager of the Year special that runs in the Dec. 20 issue. We name a top GM for markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51-plus, so no one is excluded from consideration.

B&C will also salute the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year, which can either be a station or a group or a person that best exemplifies meeting users’ needs for timely content on any and all media platforms.

And, for the first time, B&C will profile a News Director of the Year.

The nomination process is now open, and station people across the country are asked to send us a short description of the nominee, including why he or she should be considered for top honors. Send your email here: BNCLETTERS@NBMEDIA.COM.

Details can be found here. Deadline for nominations is Friday, November 12.

Last year’s GMOY for the major markets went to Peter Dunn of CBS, fresh of his mega-promotion to the group level. Midsize market honors went to Tom Griesdorn of WBNS Columbus, and the best of markets 51-plus was Ted Fortenberry of WMBF Myrtle Beach.

Weigel Broadcasting was saluted for its multifaceted multicasting approach in taking Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.