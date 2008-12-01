The Sad State of the Seasoned Anchor

The NY Times has a solid page-one story on the rough times out there for, shall we say, mature station anchors. Written by former TVNewser uber-blogger Brian Stelter, the article focuses on KWGN Denver anchor Ernie Bjorkman, who signs off for good at the end of the month. Bjorkman, 57, appears to be a victim of Tribune’s consolidation with Local TV in Denver and St. Louis.

Stelter writes:

In the self-assured baritone of his profession, Mr. Bjorkman, a 36-year television veteran who will be paid through the end of his contract period, said, “I don’t think we’re going to see the anchor people grow old with the audience anymore.”

But weep not for Bjorkman–he had the good sense to take classes in veterinary science and will embark on that profession when he’s done at KWGN.