RTDNF Sending 14 Broadcast Journalists to Germany

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation will send 14 broadcast journalists as fellows to Germany in September, the height of that country's election season. It is the largest contingent in the 24-year history of the group's journalist exchange program with Germany's RIAS Berlin Commission.



The journalists are:

Stephanie Carr, producer, KSHB Kansas City, Mo.

Iris Carreras, associate producer, CBS News

Viviana Hurtado, anchor/reporter, WTOL Toledo, Ohio

Allegra Johnson, reporter/producer, Sheridan Broadcasting Networks

Elizabeth Johnson, senior digital editor, CNN

Lane Luckie, reporter/anchor, KLTV Tyler, Texas

Heather Maxwell, producer, VOA

Scott Saloway, headline writer, MSNBC

Alex Stambaugh, content producer, CNN

Simon Thompson, reporter, KRWG Las Cruces, N.M.

Clare Toeniskoetter, reporter, Marketplace

Benjamin Warwick, assignment editor, KCNC Denver

Stephanie Wolf, reporter/producer, Colorado Public Radio

Edgar Zuniga, producer, Telemundo News

The group will spend two weeks meeting with German political and media figures, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO. Roughly 700 journalists have participated in the program.