RTDNF Sending 14 Broadcast Journalists to Germany
The Radio Television Digital News Foundation will send 14 broadcast journalists as fellows to Germany in September, the height of that country's election season. It is the largest contingent in the 24-year history of the group's journalist exchange program with Germany's RIAS Berlin Commission.
The journalists are:
- Stephanie Carr, producer, KSHB Kansas City, Mo.
- Iris Carreras, associate producer, CBS News
- Viviana Hurtado, anchor/reporter, WTOL Toledo, Ohio
- Allegra Johnson, reporter/producer, Sheridan Broadcasting Networks
- Elizabeth Johnson, senior digital editor, CNN
- Lane Luckie, reporter/anchor, KLTV Tyler, Texas
- Heather Maxwell, producer, VOA
- Scott Saloway, headline writer, MSNBC
- Alex Stambaugh, content producer, CNN
- Simon Thompson, reporter, KRWG Las Cruces, N.M.
- Clare Toeniskoetter, reporter, Marketplace
- Benjamin Warwick, assignment editor, KCNC Denver
- Stephanie Wolf, reporter/producer, Colorado Public Radio
- Edgar Zuniga, producer, Telemundo News
The group will spend two weeks meeting with German political and media figures, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO. Roughly 700 journalists have participated in the program.
