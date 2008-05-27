Rodgers Signs Off at KPIX

After nearly three decades at KPIX San Francisco, anchor Barbara Rodgers will sign off for the final time this Friday. Rodgers co-anchors the noon news, and did weekends before that.

"I’ll miss being in the middle of the action when there’s a big story and I’ll especially miss getting to be a part of this year’s presidential election night when history might be made," she said. "But I’ll be watching from home and doing a critique."

KPIX President/General Manager Ron Longinotti called Rodgers "a dedicated professional and pioneer." "During her 29 years at KPIX, she has inspired and mentored countless scores of young journalists," he said. "Her energy and enthusiasm for the job are without peer."