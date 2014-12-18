Rob Lowe, Sioux City Reporter, Turns Up on ‘Vieira’
KTIV Sioux City’s on-air reporter, Robert Lowe, popped up in New York Dec. 17 as a guest on The Meredith Vieira Show. Another Rob Lowe, the film star and DirecTV pitchman, was on Vieira’s talker as well.
The local TV guy was a guest in Vieira’s Same Name Game segment, correctly answering a question about what a Chyron is.
Sioux City's Lowe joined KTIV in June, after interning at Meet the Press. He spoke of his visit to New York on KTIV’s 6 p.m. news the same day.
KTIV is an NBC affiliate owned by the Quincy Newspaper folks.
