RIP John McWethy
The news world is saddened to hear of former ABC News correspondent John McWethy’s death following a skiing accident yesterday.
ABC News president David Westin referred to McWethy’s "essential goodness" in an online memorial. Dozens of viewers are offering their memories of John here.
The last time I’d heard about John, he was moderating an RTNDA seminar last month on covering terrorism, a topic he knew well after covering the Sept. 11 story that day from the Pentagon.
