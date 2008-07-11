Report: DeMentri Grilled in Philly

Apparently Alycia Lane and Larry Mendte aren’t the only feuding Philly anchors–the Philadelphia Inquirer says WCAU anchor Vince DeMentri is being investigated by the NBC O&O after anchor colleague Lori Delgado’s purse and blow dryer–yes, her blow dryer–was taken, and her car keyed.

DeMentri had not been charged by police when the Inky story ran. He and Delgado co-anchored a newscast in 2005 and 2006, reports Michael Klein.

DeMentri has a bit of a history, adds Klein, earning a suspension in 2006 after a confrontation with WCAU colleague Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz, and getting nailed with a summons for trespassing on Ground Zero in the days after Sept. 11.