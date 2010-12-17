Report: Comcast To Handle NBC O&O's Sports

Comcast will take over the sports reports at the NBC Local Media station in the Bay Area, reports Rich Lieberman Report, and KTVU sports guy Raj Mathai will move to a news reporter role.

Comcast of course has regional sports outlets all over the country; we shall see how the cable giant/soon-to-be broadcaster handles sports in the other nine NBC Local Media markets. (NBC wasn’t available for comment or confirmation on short notice.)

Of course, the Comcast takeover of NBC has not been OK’d yet–it could, presumably, crater. But that hasn’t prevented some major changes over at 30 Rock, most notably the departure of Jeff Zucker and Jeff Gaspin.

Zucker, for what it’s worth, was gracious at the NBC party for the press last night atop 30 Rock, though he was (understandably) tired of answering questions about what he’s up to next. He’s at NBC until the merger gets the green light–as is Gaspin.