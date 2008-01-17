Record December for WXTV New York

The Nielsen results are in, and Univision station WXTV New York [http://www.univision.com/content/channel.jhtml?chid=9486&schid=9487] had a monster December. According to live plus seven ratings, WXTV claims Noticias Univision 41 was the second most watched late weekday newscast among 18-49s and 25-54s. (WABC’s 189,000 and 259,000, respectively, topped WXTV’s 166,000 and 190,000.)

Furthermore, the Spanish-language 11 p.m. program claims top spot among those 18 to 34.

Anchored by Rafael Pineda, the broadcast was strengthened by its "Saludos" holiday greetings throughout December, which saw people in Latin America pass along holiday cheer to relatives in New York.