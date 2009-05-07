Quill Award for Al Primo

Al Primo, founder of the Eyewitness News concept decades ago, received a Quill award at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY. The Quill is given for “outstanding student achievement in media studies.”

A former news director at WABC New York and elsewhere (and, of course, the author of Eyewitness Newsman, Primo has focused on news programs for kids of late. His Teen Kids News has over 200 affiliate partners, and he recently launched a version of the show in the Republic of Georgia.