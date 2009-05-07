Quill Award for Al Primo
Al Primo, founder of the Eyewitness News concept decades ago, received a Quill award at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY. The Quill is given for “outstanding student achievement in media studies.”
A former news director at WABC New York and elsewhere (and, of course, the author of Eyewitness Newsman, Primo has focused on news programs for kids of late. His Teen Kids News has over 200 affiliate partners, and he recently launched a version of the show in the Republic of Georgia.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.