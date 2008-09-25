Protestors Want to See 'Pirro' Yanked

Three dozen protestors are urging WPIX New York to yank syndie rookie Jeanine Pirro from its airwaves, the Journal News reports. Pirro was the Westchester (NY) district attorney for years. The protestors, massed outside Warner Bros. headquarters in Manhattan today, furiously assert that Pirro sent innocent people to prison.





Said Jeffrey Deskovic, who was freed from prison after a DNA sample exonerated him from a murder:

"I do not want Ms. Pirro to have a chance to reinvent herself publicly. Instead, I want the public to know exactly how she was. She engaged in prosecutorial misconduct and considered herself to be above the law on a regular basis."

The protestors vowed to return if the CW affiliate doesn’t yank the judge’s show.