Primetime Emmys: Nominee Reactions

With Thursday's announcement of the 67th Primetime Emmy nominations, nominees and executives respond and rejoice on social media to the news. From Amy Schumer to Viola Davis, B&C has compiled their reactions.

"7 nominees? Clearly men in comedy is SO much more weighty and important than any other sex or category. You’re welcome, America.”

—Don Cheadle, star of House of Lies

"I’m really honored to be considered again and I’m especially proud of our writers Jeffrey Klarik and David Crane for their well-deserved nomination. We are all flattered that the voters have kept EPISODES in mind since we were on so early in the year. A heartfelt thank you to SHOWTIME for all their support these past four seasons.”

—Matt LeBlanc, star of Episodes

"When Matt called to congratulate us this morning, we assumed it was to thank us for his nomination. It took us a few seconds to register that he was actually talking about us! It really caught us both off guard. Now that it’s begun to sink in, I’m feeling kind of nauseous and as happy as the Zoloft allows me to be. David is very happy, excited and proud – as well as slightly concerned at how disconnected I am from my feelings. I guess for me the best part of all this is that the nomination comes from our fellow writers. Because only they can appreciate what a grinding, frustrating, mostly joyless, self-loathing process comedy writing can be."

—David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, Episodes creators and executive producers

"We are thrilled to be nominated for Project Runway as we kick off our 14th season of the show! Thank you to all of our Project Runway fans!"

—Hedi Klum, host of Project Runway

"I'm ecstatic about our nominations. It's always a thrill to hear your name, and show, mentioned in such stellar company."

—Tim Gunn, host of Project Runway

"We are thrilled that the Television Academy recognized Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Curtain, Poirot’s Last Case for Outstanding Television Movie. Receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination is immensely gratifying and great validation for Acorn TV, our partnership with Agatha Christie Limited, and the kinds of high quality, lavish productions we’re producing and premiering for our rapidly growing fan base of British mystery and drama.”

—Miguel Penella, chief executive officer of RLJ Entertainment

"Congrats to #Netflix/MRC & the team on #HouseofCards for 11 #Emmys noms! Proud to work w/ all & to be included too!"

—Kevin Spacey, star of House of Cards

"Nominated for an Emmy fourth year in a row. Just wow. Thank you Academy for the honor of just being nominated!"

—Mayim Bialik, star of The Big Bang Theory

"I am so proud to be a part of @MomCBS and #MASTERSOFSEX and incredibly grateful for the #Emmys nominations!"

—Allison Janney, star of Mom

"YAY @KevinSpacey@RealRobinWright@michaeljkellyjr@RachieBros Reg Cathey et al - thrilled abt the 11 Emmy noms for @HouseofCards@netflix"

—Beau Willimon, showrunner and executive producer of House of Cards

"#CloneClub & #clonesbians, this bud's for you. Thanks buddies :)"

—Tatiana Maslany, star of Orphan Black

“I have no words. None. Deeply grateful.”

—Tituss Burgess, star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

“In great company with my sister @TherealTaraji! Also, @NiecyNash! Congrats to all on the outstanding work!”

—Viola Davis, star of How to Get Away with Murder

“We are all ecstatic about the #EmmyNoms for #InsideAmy I am celebrating! #giammati#12angrymen#directing#writing”

—Amy Schumer, star and creator of Inside Amy Schumer

“No to Fox Hunting and Yes to Emmy nomination. My bestest week ever! #Derek"

—Ricky Gervais, star of Derek

“Thank you, Emmys for the nomination! It takes the sting out of getting shot in the head with a paintball gun. By my own kid.”

—Julie Bowen, star of Modern Family

"I'm just stunned and thrilled by this nomination and delighted for the show!"

—Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland director