'Plum' Assets For Sale

Want a place in Aspen or Sun Valley on the cheap? Then turn up at the public auction for Plum TV’s assets at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in lower Manhattan March 1 at 1 pm.

For sale: “intellectual property, ‘Plum TV’ brand trademarks, domain names and web sites; two FCC broadcast licenses (Aspen, Colorado and Sun Valley, Idaho); audio/video tape/digital file content library, and related intellectual property; customer list; and furniture, fixtures, and equipment utilized in the conduct of Plum’s business, as well as certain executory contracts and real property leases or licenses.”

SilvermanAcampora is handling the auction, and says Plum has received a stalking horse offer of just over a million dollars, plus discharge of around $14 million in debt, from PMG Media Group. Plum will consider “higher or better offers” at the auction.

Last month, broadcast veteran Terry Mackin and Bill Apfelbaum, chairman of Media Ventures Group, expressed their interest in Plum. They are behind the aforementioned PMG Media Group.

When we wrote about Plum back in 2008, the network was launching original programming, and seeking new rich-people markets beyond its local chapters in the Hamptons, Nantucket, Vail and Martha’s Vineyard, among others.